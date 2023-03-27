Mike Trout and Tiger Woods collaborate on golf course
Mike Trout and Tiger Woods have partnered to build a private championship golf course in Vineland, New Jersey, named Trout National — The Reserve, Trout announced via Twitter on Monday morning.
The course will be designed by Woods' architecture firm, TGR Design, and will debut in 2025.
"I'm so excited to finally officially announce that we're doing this project and doing it in a community that means so much to me," the Los Angeles Angels' three-time MVP said in a press release. "I was born in Vineland and raised in Millville. I met my wife, Jessica, in Millville, and my parents and siblings, and in-laws still live in the area. I could put down roots anywhere in the country, but Jessica and I make South Jersey our off-season home and always cherish the time we get to spend there."
"I've always watched Mike on the diamond, so when an opportunity arose to work with him on Trout National — The Reserve, I couldn't pass it up," Woods said in the press release. "It's a great site for golf, and our team's looking forward to creating a special course for Mike, Jessica, John, and Lorie Ruga."
The course will be built about 45 minutes south of Philadelphia, with construction set to begin later this year. Some notable features of the course include a state-of-the-art practice range, short-game area, clubhouse, restaurant, "five-star" lodging and a wedding chapel, to name a few.
"We're going to be doing some really cool things from a service and offering standpoint," Trout added. "Although plans aren't finalized quite yet, I'll put it to you this way — this will not be your grandparents' country club."
