Major League Baseball Mets reportedly hire David Stearns as president of baseball ops Updated Sep. 12, 2023 2:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Mets are making another splashy move. However, the latest comes in the front office.

David Stearns has agreed to a deal to become the Mets' next president of baseball operations after nearly a year of speculation, according to multiple reports.

Stearns, who grew up in New York and was a Mets fan, has been linked to the Mets since 2021, when the team requested permission to interview him when he was still with the Brewers. However, Milwaukee denied New York the opportunity to speak to him. Stearns resigned from his post with the Brewers in October 2022. He had one year left on his contract with the Brewers, allowing him to negotiate potential contracts with other teams following the trade deadline this season.

Prior to his resignation, Stearns enjoyed a good deal of success in his seven seasons as the Brewers' general manager. Milwaukee made the playoffs four times during Stearns' tenure, posting five winning seasons as he remade a Brewers club that was struggling when he took over following the 2015 season. The majority of the players on the NL Central-leading Brewers this season, such as Corbin Burnes, Christian Yelich, Willy Adames and others, were acquired by Stearns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stearns, 38, will now be tasked with a similar rebuild in New York. The Mets will miss the playoffs in 2023 after a record-spending offseason that left them with the largest payroll in MLB history. As the team remained under .500 for most of the first four months of the season, the Mets began rebuilding by trading Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and more ahead of the trade deadline.

Should the New York Mets trade Pete Alonso?

Stearns will officially begin his new role following the completion of the regular season. General manager Billy Eppler will remain in his role and will work alongside Stearns moving forward.

In addition to his role with the Brewers, Steans held jobs with three other teams in his MLB career. He actually began as an intern with the Mets before holding a role with the MLB Central Office in 2008. He joined the Guardians as a co-director of baseball operations in 2011 and became the assistant general manager of the Astros in 2012. The Brewers hired Stearns when he was 30, making him the youngest general manager in the league at the time.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball New York Mets Milwaukee Brewers

share