Major League Baseball
From Padre To 'Padre': New Dad Mason Miller Returns For San Diego's Game 4
Major League Baseball

From Padre To 'Padre': New Dad Mason Miller Returns For San Diego's Game 4

Published Oct. 7, 2026 7:54 p.m. ET

All-Star closer Mason Miller returned to the San Diego Padres' bullpen on Wednesday night after missing one playoff game on the paternity list.

Miller was put back on the Padres' roster for Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee, and he joined his teammates for warmups on the field three hours before the first pitch. Miller said his wife, Jordan, gave birth to their son Tuesday night during the Padres' Game 3 victory over Milwaukee.

"I was just so happy to be there," Miller said.

The Padres are also hopeful that top setup man Adrian Morejon will be available for Game 4 after he was ruled out of Game 3 with shoulder discomfort, manager Craig Stammen said.

San Diego is facing elimination for the second straight night at Petco Park against the Brewers, who lead the best-of-five series 2-1. Walker Buehler is starting Game 4 for the Padres after missing the first two games of this series on the paternity list.

The Padres ruled out Miller about 45 minutes before the first pitch of Game 3, but San Diego eked out a 4-3 victory with 4 2/3 gritty innings of one-run relief from four pitchers behind starter Nick Pivetta. Game 2 starter Michael King stepped up to pitch the final two innings on one day of rest, earning his first save since 2023.

Rather than worrying about the Padres, Miller was so locked in at the hospital that he declined an offer to turn on the television in the delivery room.

"I said, ‘No, I can’t do that,’" Miller said with a smile. "Adrenaline was going pretty hard. Everything went really well, and then right when we got everybody settled, got Jordan in bed with the baby, they said, ‘The Padres won.’ It was pretty amazing."

Miller was an elite closer throughout his first full season with the Padres, racking up 38 saves in 41 opportunities with a 0.90 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in just 70 innings — but he blew a six-out save attempt in Game 2 of the NLDS in Milwaukee.

Miller walked the bases loaded before giving up Jackson Chourio's two-out, two-strike, two-run single to end the Brewers' 4-3 win on Miller's 40th pitch. Both teams dismissed widespread postgame speculation that Miller had been tipping his pitches.

Miller had been hoping that his son would be born on an off day, but he emerged from his baseball absence with a new perspective.

(Photo by K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

"Obviously, Game 2 (was) not what I had hoped for or planned on," Miller said. "Going from that feeling, kind of feeling like you're not really contributing a whole lot, to now being a dad and wanting to be there for my wife, I think it's moments like that that give you the perspective (on) what's important, that keep you grounded to want to go out and do the best that you can every single day. You get those moments to center yourself and then try to come back and be the best version of yourself."

The Padres have relied on Miller and his 104 mph fastball all season long while winning 91 games and earning the NL's first wild card spot. Miller earned the save in San Diego's clinching victory over the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card Series last week.

Morejon's absence was also taxing on the Padres' bullpen after he developed "stickiness" in his shoulder earlier in the series, leading the club to decide he shouldn't attempt to pitch in Game 3. The Padres will evaluate Morejon before Game 4 to see if he feels good enough to pitch.

"He was feeling a little bit better postgame last night," Stammen said Wednesday. "So we’re hopeful today that he’ll be available."

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The Padres are hoping for a strong start from Buehler, who hasn't pitched since Sept. 26. The two-time World Series champion has a career 3.04 ERA over 19 postseason appearances — and in his most recent playoff outing, he secured the save in the Dodgers' championship-clinching victory over the Yankees in 2024.

Stammen said the Padres were fully supportive of Buehler and Miller with their growing families.

"Everybody has a different situation, a different way of looking at it, a different expectation," Stammen said. "There’s always health implications that go with it, and the No. 1 thing is you want a healthy baby and you want Mom and Dad to enjoy it. I think we’ve been able to accomplish that with the two births we’ve had here in October."

Stammen even claimed that King is also available to pitch in Game 4, even after already throwing 14 innings with two starts in the Padres' first five playoff games.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

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