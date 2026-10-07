Major League Baseball
Justin Verlander, David Ortiz Put Their MLB Memories To The Test In 'Fact Or Splat'
Major League Baseball

Justin Verlander, David Ortiz Put Their MLB Memories To The Test In 'Fact Or Splat'

Published Oct. 7, 2026 2:58 a.m. ET

Between the two of them, David Ortiz and Justin Verlander have a combined five World Series rings, 20 All-Star appearances and 3,088 games played in MLB. So, recalling facts about their own illustrious careers shouldn't be too hard for them, right?

Their memories were put to the test in a new game called "Fact Or Splat," with some help from Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. The rules are simple: If you get the answer right, you get to drop a fruit on a giant cutout of your opponent's face; if you get it wrong, your opponent gets to drop the fruit.

How did Verlander and Big Papi do? Let's see the results:

Big Papi & Justin Verlander Take on MESSIEST MLB Trivia Challenge 🫟 FACT or SPLAT

Big Papi & Justin Verlander Take on MESSIEST MLB Trivia Challenge 🫟 FACT or SPLAT

David OrtizWho did Big Papi hit his first HR off of in Fenway Park?

Jeter gave the hint, "It’s someone that’s in the family." Ortiz immediately knew the answer: former Dominican right-hander Ramon Martinez.

The cake was a direct hit.

 

Justin VerlanderWho was Justin Verlander's first strikeout victim?

Next, it was Verlander’s turn to answer his first question.

Jeter asked, "Who was your first strikeout victim ever in your career?"

The recently retired right-hander did not hesitate: "Travis Hafner."

It was a fast answer, but Verlander’s toss did not make nearly as impressive contact with Ortiz’s face.

 

David OrtizWho was Big Papi's longest-tenured teammate?

Next up: "Papi, this one’s for you. Who was your longest-tenured teammate?"

Ortiz played 20 years in the majors, 14 of which came in Boston. It could have been any number of players.

The answer? Dustin Pedroia. Ortiz’s guess was knuckleballer Tim Wakefield.

Verlander got better on his second toss and made a direct hit on Ortiz’s face.

 

Justin VerlanderWhich of Jeter, A-Rod and Big Papi had the best batting average against Verlander?

Verlander looked around and said, "I’m going to go with Derek."

The ace nailed it, and down went a pumpkin onto Big Papi’s face.

 

David OrtizWho were the three World Series MVPs on Big Papi's title teams?

Papi didn’t need much time to answer this one.

"Manny Ramirez, Mikey Lowell and myself," he answered before cake went falling on Verlander’s face.

 

Justin VerlanderWhich eight of Verlander's teammates have won the Cy Young award?

Verlander got Max Scherzer, Rick Porcello, Tarik Skubal (he got a generous hint from A-Rod to get him) and Gerrit Cole.

The four players who Verlander missed: Dallas Keuchel, Zack Greinke, David Price and Robbie Ray.

 

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