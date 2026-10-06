Freddie Freeman Lauds Justin Verlander In Interview After Dodgers' Game 3 Win

After the Dodgers' win over the Braves on Tuesday night, a wholesome moment between two future Hall-of-Famers on a night full of stars stole the show.

Justin Verlander joined MLB on FOX's coverage of the National League Division Series on Tuesday night, assembling the most accomplished group of analysts ever. There were 50 All-Star appearances on set between Verlander, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Derek Jeter and Dontrelle Willis.

Game 3 of the Dodgers' series against the Braves saw reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto start opposite 10-time All-Star Chris Sale. After Dodgers legend Kike Hernández hit a two-run homer to give L.A. the lead in the third inning, Freddie Freeman hit a solo shot off Sale two batters later. Yamamoto struck out 10 over seven innings of one-run ball to seal the win.

After the game, Freeman joined the crew of stars and was surprised when it was Verlander's turn to ask a question.

"Hold on, ‘J,’" Freeman said, before reflecting on Verlander's memorable exit during the final start of his career back on Sept. 27. "Congratulations, that was so awesome to watch in that final start. Congratulations on the Hall-of-Fame career. Miss you and congrats."

Freeman was referring to the final start of Verlander's career, which saw him throw five innings of two-run ball. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2011 American League MVP got the win over the Orioles.

It was the moment after the start that will remain in fans' minds forever. As manager A.J. Hinch emerged from the dugout to take Verlander, whom he coached in Houston and Detroit, the right-hander's daughter beat him to the mound.

Nine days later, Verlander was in the star-studded studio talking about the MLB postseason.

Verlander asked Freeman about facing Sale back in early September, when the Dodgers first baseman notched a base hit against the Braves' southpaw ace.

Verlander's question: "Does that give you more confidence going into the game that that happened six weeks ago?"

"I mean, just like you, he's going to be in the Hall of Fame," Freeman said. "He's one of the best pitchers in this game. You're just really just trying to hope he makes a mistake, and you're on time for it. Really, it's an extremely hard at-bat for a lefty.

"Like I always say, against him, you got to be prepared to die. That's the mindset. If you pull off of him, you got no chance, and he's throwing behind you. So, if he hits you in the ear, you got to be OK with it. So, that's kind of my mentality, and, you know, I was thankfully able to get a good swing on the ball."

Before the game, Verlander reflected on his decision to retire, noting that it was clear to him early in the season that it was time.

"It was pretty easy," Verlander said. "I made my first start of the season and my leg started hurting. I’ve said my entire career, man, I love this game. I love giving it everything I got. I’m going to play until the wheels fall off. The arm held out great, but the leg gave out on me."

Justin Verlander embraces his daughter as the final start of his major-league career comes to an end on Sept. 27. (Allan Dranberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Over his 21 seasons in MLB, Verlander built a Hall of Fame resume that includes two World Series titles in addition to his personal accolades. Those honors aren't what he's most proud of, though.

"I'm most proud of the volume," said Verlander, who started 557 games in his career, throwing 3,576 2/3 innings while striking out 3,560 batters. "I really pride myself on taking the ball and just being out there for as many pitches as the game would allow. When I look back, I always said that if I’m out there for every start, the numbers fall where they may, but [at least] I’m doing my job."