Major League Baseball
Mariners' Cal Raleigh Becomes First Catcher to Hit 50 Home Runs In a Single Season
Major League Baseball

Mariners' Cal Raleigh Becomes First Catcher to Hit 50 Home Runs In a Single Season

Updated Aug. 25, 2025 10:29 p.m. ET

Fresh off of setting the all-time record for home runs in a single season by a catcher on Sunday, Cal Raleigh hit another major milestone on Monday.

The Mariners star went yard in the first inning of Seattle's home matchup with the San Diego Padres, giving him 50 home runs on the season.

Not only is Raleigh the first catcher to ever reach 50 home runs in a season, but he's also just the second player in Mariners history to hit at least 50 homers in a season — the other, of course, is Ken Griffey Jr.

Additionaly, Raleigh is one of two switch-hitters in MLB history with 50 home runs in a single season; New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle did it twice (1956, 1961).

The last player to hit 50 home runs before the end of August was Aaron Judge in 2024. Judge also did accomplish that feat in 2022.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB Playoff picture, bracket

2025 MLB Playoff picture, bracket

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes