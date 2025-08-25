Major League Baseball Mariners' Cal Raleigh Becomes First Catcher to Hit 50 Home Runs In a Single Season Updated Aug. 25, 2025 10:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fresh off of setting the all-time record for home runs in a single season by a catcher on Sunday, Cal Raleigh hit another major milestone on Monday.

The Mariners star went yard in the first inning of Seattle's home matchup with the San Diego Padres, giving him 50 home runs on the season.

Not only is Raleigh the first catcher to ever reach 50 home runs in a season, but he's also just the second player in Mariners history to hit at least 50 homers in a season — the other, of course, is Ken Griffey Jr.

Additionaly, Raleigh is one of two switch-hitters in MLB history with 50 home runs in a single season; New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle did it twice (1956, 1961).

The last player to hit 50 home runs before the end of August was Aaron Judge in 2024. Judge also did accomplish that feat in 2022.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

What did you think of this story?

share