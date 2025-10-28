Magic Johnson to MLB on FOX Crew: Ohtani Among Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods

One of the NBA's GOATs sat down with some MLB legends to talk about what makes baseball's best player so special, while comparing him to some other iconic legends in sports.

It can only mean one thing, as NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson said, that Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is on the level of Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan when it comes to dominating their respective sports.

"I think we see a generational talent. We've seen Michael Jordan, we've seen Tiger Woods. He's in that rare air. We see him doing things we've seen before," Johnson told MLB on FOX crew Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and David "Big Papi" Ortiz.

Magic has got a front row seat to Ohtani-mania as a part-owner of the Dodgers, and added that Shohei's popularity compares to the late Lakers' great Kobe Bryant.

"The type of impact he has made on the field and off the field — he's a humble young man, and he's serious about becoming the best baseball player we have ever seen," Johnson said.

Magic Johnson compares Shohei Ohtani to Tiger Woods & Michael Jordan: 'He's in Rarified air'

The Dodgers phenom and likely NL Most Valuable Player continues to impress sports fans with his feats on the diamond. He homered twice and tied a 119-year-old major league record with four extra-base hits in a wild, 18-inning victory over Toronto in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday. Ohtani also drew five consecutive walks, making him the first big leaguer in 83 years to reach base nine times in any game.

That followed him hitting three home runs at the plate while striking out 10 on the mound in an NL Championship Series-clinching win over the Milwaukee Brewers, which has been tabbed as the greatest individual performance in MLB history.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!