'Made-Up Holiday:' Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Not a Halloween Fan
The Blue Jays are one win away from the World Series and if they do so, it’ll be on Halloween night.
But don’t count team manager John Schneider as a big fan of spooky season.
Ahead of Friday’s Game 6, Schneider recounted how he spent last year’s holiday, which frankly doesn’t sound so bad.
"Sitting at my neighbor’s driveway, drinking a beer and giving out candy," Schneider quipped to reporters. "This is way, way better."
Sounds like Schneider has some strong opinions about costumes and trick-or-treating.
"I think Halloween is a made-up holiday anyway, I don’t dress up … It’s kinda my least favorite holiday of the year," he added.
There’s gotta be something fun about Halloween, right?
"If it’s a chance to hang out in the neighborhood and have a couple cold ones and laugh at some costumes, then I’m all for it," Schneider admitted.
In his fourth year as the team’s skipper, Schneider has Toronto eyeing its first title since 1993. He’s enjoying having his team making a deep October run and not having to deal with all that Halloween stuff.
"I like this costume," he said as he pointed to his uniform.
