Major League Baseball
Luis Arráez Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams, Including The Phillies And Yankees
Major League Baseball

Luis Arráez Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams, Including The Phillies And Yankees

Updated Aug. 2, 2026 12:14 p.m. ET

With Tarik Skubal off the board, the second wave of trade-deadline targets is likely to be dealt next.

Among the top position players on the trade market is Giants second baseman Luis Arráez, who is having a strong season in the National League West and is drawing interest from multiple contenders.

According to Jon Heyman, the Rays, Rangers and Phillies have all checked in with San Francisco about Arráez. The Red Sox, Yankees, Guardians and Padres (one of Arráez's former teams) have also inquired about him, according to Francys Romero.

It makes sense that the former batting champion is drawing interest from multiple teams, and it also seems extremely likely that he will be traded. He is set to become a free agent after the season, having signed a one-year deal with the Giants before this season.

Luis Arráez is likely going to be traded by the Giants ahead of Monday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline. (Getty Images)

In 2024 and 2025 combined, Arráez accounted for just 2.5 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. While he still hit higher than .300 over those two seasons, his OPS was .729, well below his career mark of .780, entering play on Sunday.

This season, Arráez has accounted for 3.2 WAR in San Francisco, hitting .328 with an .810 OPS.

Another appealing part of Arráez is that he can play either first or second base. As Heyman noted today, though, that might be what's keeping the Yankees from really pursuing him, as neither of those positions is a huge need for them.

The Giants are looking to sell at the deadline, but they are having trouble doing so with some of their bigger names because of the money that is owed to them in the future. While Arráez is on an expiring deal, shortstop Willy Adames is under contract for another five years after this year and first baseman Rafael Devers has seven years left on his deal after this season.

With Skubal off the board and only 10 teams more than three games out of a playoff spot entering play on Sunday, the hot stove will be sizzling on Sunday and Monday. Arráez is one of the names drawing the most interest and one of the bigger certainties to be traded.

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