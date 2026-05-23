Major League Baseball
Stephen Kolek's Complete-Game Shutout Ends Royals' 4-Game Skid
Major League Baseball

Stephen Kolek's Complete-Game Shutout Ends Royals' 4-Game Skid

Updated May. 23, 2026 8:55 p.m. ET

Stephen Kolek's complete-game shutout and Carter Jensen's two RBI's powered the Kansas City Royals to a 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners, ending their four-game losing streak. 

Kolek (3-0) allowed a walk, four hits and struck out two. He only needed 108 pitches to go all nine innings in a game that lasted only 2:06. The 108 pitches were four more than his previous career high.

It was Kolek's second career shutout in 23 starts and the seventh complete game and fourth shutout in the major leagues this season. Kolek’s other shutout was a five-hitter in a 21-0 win at Colorado on May 10 of last season while pitching for San Diego.

Kolek joined Chris Archer and Mike Montgomery as the only pitchers to debut since 2010 with two shutouts in their first 23 career starts.

The Royals took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Maikel Garcia led off with a double and scored on a fielder's choice grounder by Vinnie Pasquantino. Jensen had an RBI grounder and Pasquantino later scored on Jac Caglianone single.

Jensen added a sacrifice fly in the third inning that scored Bobby Witt Jr., who went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Kansas City added a run in the sixth on Isaac Collins' RBI single that scored Jensen.

George Kirby (5-4) went six innings and gave up all five runs, three earned, and nine hits and struck out three.

Up next

The Mariners will send RHP Bryan Woo (4-2, 3.51 ERA) to the mound and the Royals will start RHP Seth Lugo (1-4, 3.68) in the series finale on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night In Baseball: Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Dazzles Against Padres

Last Night In Baseball: Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Dazzles Against Padres

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosINDY 500 INDY 500USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs ParaguayWatch Indy 500 Watch Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes