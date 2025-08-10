Major League Baseball Justin Verlander Becomes 10th MLB Pitcher To Reach 3,500 Career Strikeouts Updated Aug. 10, 2025 10:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Washington spoiled a milestone achievement by San Francisco's Justin Verlander on Sunday, as the Nationals beat the Giants 8-0.

Josh Bell and Paul DeJong had three hits apiece to highlight a 17-hit day for Washington. James Wood had a pair of two-run doubles, as the Nationals won a series at Oracle Park for the fourth straight season.

Verlander (1-9), the three-time Cy Young Award winner who has struggled in his first season with the Giants, struck out the side in the first inning and became the 10th pitcher in MLB history with 3,500 strikeouts.

The milestone mark was the lone bright spot for the 42-year-old Verlander, who was unbeaten in five career starts against the Nationals before Sunday. He allowed 11 hits and five runs with six strikeouts and a walk.

"I was happy to get there, happy to have a moment with the fans," said Verlander, who is 1-9 in 20 starts with the Giants and has a hefty 4.53 ERA. "Cool milestone. I really appreciate what it’s taken to get there."

MacKenzie Gore (5-12) had 10 strikeouts and pitched six scoreless innings for his first win since July 9. Cole Henry, PJ Poulin and Clayton Beeter each retired three batters to complete the three-hit shutout.

CJ Abrams started Washington’s offensive onslaught in the second inning with a two-out home run off Verlander that hit the foul pole in right. That came three pitches after Wood doubled in a pair of runs.

Wood also connected for a two-run double off Spencer Bivens in the seventh.

Three of the hits allowed by Verlander had an exit velocity of 103.9 mph or faster.

While acknowledging frustration about how the year has played out, Verlander likened his performances to the 2022 campaign, when he went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA with the Houston Astros on the way to winning his third Cy Young.

"Stuff’s great, stuff’s fine," Verlander said. "I’ve spent a lot of the season looking at comparables. It’s right on par, literally almost up and down the board, with (2022) when I won the Cy Young. So, I think the stuff is just fine. The results have been frustrating."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

