Major League Baseball
Juan Soto Returns To the New York Mets' Lineup Amid 12-game Slide
Major League Baseball

Juan Soto Returns To the New York Mets' Lineup Amid 12-game Slide

Updated Apr. 22, 2026 7:19 p.m. ET

Juan Soto is back in the New York Mets' lineup — and boy do they need him.

The star slugger was reinstated from the 10-day injured list with the reeling Mets on a 12-game losing streak heading into Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field.

Soto, who missed 15 games with a right calf strain, was set to bat second as the designated hitter.

To open a roster spot, third-string catcher Hayden Senger was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Tuesday night's 5-3 loss to Minnesota.

New York (7-16) had been outscored 67-22 during the skid while batting .194 with a .284 slugging percentage. The slide began with a 7-2 loss to Arizona on April 8.

Soto exited early from a 10-3 victory at San Francisco on April 3, and the Mets won their next three games without him before descending into a tailspin. It's their longest slide since losing 12 straight games in August 2002.

New York had not dropped 13 in a row since a 15-game skid in August 1982. The club record is 17 consecutive defeats during the franchise's inaugural season in 1962.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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