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How to watch Brewers vs. Padres
Major League Baseball

How to Watch Brewers vs. Padres: NLDS Game 3 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 6, 2026 9:28 a.m. ET

The Milwaukee Brewers visit the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, October 6, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego, CA, with Milwaukee holding a 2-0 lead in the NLDS.

The Brewers won Game 1 by a score of 3-2 and Game 2 by 4-3, both at American Family Field. Jackson Chourio has driven in 4 runs in the series, and Jacob Misiorowski struck out 6 in his Game 1 start.

San Diego's Michael King has 14 strikeouts this postseason, while Manny Machado has a home run and 2 RBI. Nick Pivetta starts Game 3 for the Padres after 3.1 innings this postseason with a 2.70 ERA, and Dustin May gets the ball for Milwaukee.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Brewers vs. Padres

Players To Watch

Jackson Chourio has driven in four of Milwaukee's seven runs in this series. He hit a two-run home run in the third inning of Game 1 and won Game 2 with a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth. He hit .291 with 25 home runs, 75 RBI and 23 stolen bases in the regular season.

San Diego's staff carries a 1.82 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP over 34.2 postseason innings. Nick Pivetta is a right-hander, and Chourio hit .274 against righties in the regular season, compared with .333 against lefties. Batting leadoff in both games, he has not struck out in eight NLDS at-bats against San Diego.

San Diego has scored 17 runs in four postseason games, and Manny Machado is hitting .385 with a .529 on-base percentage, two doubles, a home run and four walks over that stretch. He hit 30 home runs with 91 RBI in the regular season.

Milwaukee's staff has a 1.50 ERA over 18 innings in this series and has not allowed a home run. Dustin May, the Brewers' Game 3 starter, allowed three earned runs over 22 innings in three regular-season starts against San Diego. Machado is 1 for 9 against May this season and 10 for 40 with two home runs in his career.

With San Diego down 2-0 in the series, Nick Pivetta is the Padres' listed Game 3 starter. He allowed one earned run with four strikeouts over 3.1 innings in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series. In eight regular-season starts, he posted a 2.86 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and 42 strikeouts over 34.2 innings.

Over four September starts, he allowed three earned runs in 18.2 innings, including 4.2 innings without an earned run against the Dodgers on Sept. 24. Milwaukee is hitting .190 as a team through two NLDS games. Christian Yelich is 7 for 18 with two home runs in his career against Pivetta.

Brewers vs. Padres Odds

Learn more about the Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres NLDS Game 3 and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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