'No Lead Is Safe': Rays Look To Regroup At Home After Brewers’ Latest Comeback

The Tampa Bay Rays led 4-0 after one inning of Game 2 of the World Series and still lost. Now they head home down 0-2 to a Milwaukee Brewers team that keeps finding ways to come back.

The Brewers rallied for a 5-4 win Saturday night, and the FOX postgame crew said the result changed how they view the series. David Ortiz, who picked the Rays to win the title, said his concern started with this game.

"I’m gonna start worrying about Tampa," Ortiz said. "Tampa has one of the best records once they take the lead in the game. Doesn’t matter if it’s at the beginning, in the middle of the game or towards the end, they couldn’t keep up that lead tonight. They had their ace on the mound [in Drew Rasmussen]. They couldn’t keep up with that either."

Derek Jeter said the Rays’ only answer is to keep scoring. He pointed out that many people around baseball thought Game 2 was over when Tampa Bay scored four times in the first.

"They got to score, score, score, score, and score some more. No lead is safe," Jeter said. "Milwaukee does not stop. So you’ve got to put some runs on the board, and no lead is safe."

Game 3 shifts to Tropicana Field on Monday, and Jeter said the Rays’ home ballpark gives them an edge.

"Tropicana Field is tough to play, right? If you’re not used to it, there’s a reason why they play so well," Jeter said. "I didn’t like going there. I didn’t see the ball well. Didn’t hit the ball well there. Takes some adjusting, so that’s their home field advantage."

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Jonny DeLuca went two for four with a double, but it wasn't enough to power the Rays past the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the World Series. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez called the loss a "huge blow" but said the Rays have the profile to handle it.

"If anyone can deal with it, it’s this Rays team," Rodriguez said. "Nobody’s won more games over the last decade with less resources than the Rays, so they’re known to be underdogs, and they’re not going to give up. They’re tough and they’re gritty."

Tampa Bay is expected to send Freddy Peralta to the mound in Game 3.

Rodriguez noted that Peralta takes the ball on the field of the best record in the American League. The Rays acquired Peralta from the New York Mets at the trade deadline, and he was named ALCS MVP after going 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Brewers traded Peralta to the Mets in January, and FOX’s Kevin Burkhardt said Peralta has a chip on his shoulder against his former team.

Ortiz said the Rays still have things going for them, including their fans and Peralta, but he stressed the urgency.

"They also have Peralta, who has been pitching incredible during the playoffs," Ortiz said. "They better put it together, and they’ve got to be ready to go, because the Brewers, they’re not playing games, man. They’re attacking."

Rays manager Kevin Cash said the team will use the trip home to reset.

"I know our fans are going to be really loud and excited to see us come back," Cash said. "We got a really good pitcher going, as do they. A lot of confidence in this club to respond. They’ve done it all season long, and they’ll continue to do it."