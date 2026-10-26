Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has won the Roberto Clemente Award from Major League Baseball for his humanitarian work.

Lindor was to receive the award before Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night.

A five-time All-Star, Lindor became the fifth recipient of Puerto Rican descent to receive the award after Edgar Martinez (2004), Carlos Delgado (2006), Carlos Beltrán (2013) and Yadier Molina (2018).

Lindor and his wife Katia have worked with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals; the SEEN Foundation, a disability advocacy group; Special Olympics Florida; and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

He donated to relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Maria and Fiona, restoring athletic facilities in his hometown of Caguas, and donated more than $1 million to build Lindor Hall at the Montverde Academy, a school he graduated from in Monteverde, Florida.

"We both almost cried," Lindor told SNY after he was named the award recipient, while explaining how much of this was thanks to the work of his wife in the community. "I know [Katia] has been very passionate about it, and she's also just out there in the community just as much as I am … She's advocating for people to help others, and she's the rock in our family and I'm very proud of the work she's continued to do on a day-to-day basis.

"This is something when our kids grow up, they’re gonna look back and say my mom and dad were very cool because they were blessing others and helping others."

Francisco Lindor along with his wife, Katia, and their children prior to a September game against the Padres. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Lindor launched a leadership development initiative for students in the sports medicine program at Bayside High School in New York; and funded backpacks and school supplies in Queens, the New York City borough where the Mets' Citi Field is located.

Clemente was a 15-time All-Star from Puerto Rico who was killed in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. The award is given annually to a major league player who represents the sport through character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.