How to Watch Royals vs. Astros: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Kansas City Royals visit the Houston Astros on Thursday, September 17, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET from Daikin Park, Houston, TX.

The Houston Astros enter at 76-76 (.500), while the Kansas City Royals sit at 67-85 (.441). Seth Lugo (7-8, 4.99 ERA in 164 innings) takes the mound for the Royals.

The Astros have recorded 45 stolen bases for the 2026 regular season, the fewest in the MLB, while the Royals have 29 home runs with runners in scoring position for the 2026 regular season, also the fewest in the MLB.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Royals vs. Astros

When: Thursday, September 17, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players to Watch

With Houston leaning on its power to stay in the division race, Alvarez is the clearest middle-of-the-order threat in this matchup. He leads the Astros with 39 home runs, 98 RBI, a .310 average, a .429 on-base percentage and a .594 slugging percentage.

He also comes in with fresh impact against this same opponent. On September 15, Alvarez went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and two walks in a 4-2 Houston win over Kansas City. Even with only three homers across his previous 30 games before that, he had still reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 games. When Alvarez is controlling at-bats again, Houston has its best chance to turn traffic on the bases into runs that stick.

For Kansas City, the game can change quickly if Lugo gives the Royals enough innings to keep Houston from stacking traffic. He is projected as the starter and has logged 164 innings with 14 quality starts, which matters against an Astros club that ranks 22nd in batting average at .239 but is tied for 10th in OPS at .723.

That profile puts a premium on limiting free passes and soft contact more than shutting down a pure batting-average attack. Lugo's season line, a 4.99 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and .290 opponent average, says command and contact management will be under the spotlight. Keeping the middle of the Houston order from extending innings is how Kansas City stays within a swing of the lead.

Because Kansas City needs pressure on both the bases and in the gaps, Witt stands out as the Royals player most capable of stressing Houston in multiple ways. He is batting .278 with a .359 on-base percentage, a .444 slugging percentage, 18 home runs, 54 RBI and 42 stolen bases.

The baserunning lever is built for this opponent. Houston's pitching staff has allowed 122 stolen bases this season, while Kansas City owns a 79.2 percent team success rate on steals and ranks ninth in the league with 123 of its own. Witt gives the Royals a path to manufacture offense even if the long ball is quiet. One sharp single or walk can turn into scoring position in a hurry, forcing Houston to defend every 90 feet.

Another key Houston angle sits with Paredes, whose plate discipline gives the Astros a different look behind Alvarez's power profile. He is projected to start at third base and enters with 21 home runs, 85 RBI, a .357 on-base percentage and a .432 slugging percentage. On a club that ranks 18th in RBI, that ability to work counts and drive in runs matters because Houston often needs its core bats to cash in limited chances.

This matchup also lines up with a weakness Kansas City has shown over the full season. The Royals pitching staff carries a 4.631 ERA, a 1.387 WHIP and has allowed 1,307 hits, so there should be opportunities for patient hitters to extend innings against a staff that has already been taxed by long nights. A productive game from Paredes would give Houston a deeper, harder lineup to solve from top to bottom.

Royals vs. Astros Odds

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