How to Watch Rays vs. Phillies: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA.

The Philadelphia Phillies enter Saturday's game at 86-70, second in the NL East, while the Tampa Bay Rays arrive at 95-60 and atop the AL East.

On the mound, the Phillies have posted the highest strikeout rate in MLB this season at 9.82 strikeouts per nine innings, a staff led by Cristopher Sánchez's 18-7 record and 231 strikeouts. The Rays, meanwhile, have issued the fewest walks in MLB with 385, the discipline behind a rotation that includes Jax's 8-10 record and 3.62 ERA.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Rays vs. Phillies

When: Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Against a Phillies staff that misses bats as well as any team in baseball, Caminero is the Rays hitter with the clearest power to punish a mistake. He leads Tampa Bay with 41 home runs and 97 RBI while batting .277 with a .529 slugging percentage, the kind of middle-of-the-order profile that thrives even in a tough pitching matchup.

Philadelphia leads the majors in strikeouts thrown with 1,510, but the Phillies have also allowed 184 home runs this season. Caminero is built to exploit exactly that gap between missed bats and mistakes over the fence, and one bad pitch from Sánchez turns this matchup in Tampa Bay's favor.

If this game tightens into a battle against Tampa Bay's elite run prevention, Schwarber is the Phillies bat capable of breaking it open. He leads Philadelphia with 45 home runs and 95 RBI, and his .512 slugging percentage is the biggest power number among the Phillies' projected starters.

Philadelphia's offense has been middle-of-the-pack rather than dominant, ranking 22nd in OPS at .709, which puts more weight on Schwarber to create instant offense. The Rays counter with the majors' best WHIP at 1.134 and the top save total at 57, so any damage Schwarber does likely has to come before Tampa Bay turns the game over to its bullpen.

When Tampa Bay wants to change the pace of a game, Simpson is the player who does it. He leads the Rays in batting average at .309 and has 46 stolen bases, fitting a club that ranks second in MLB in steals with 159 and has gone 8-2 over its last 10 games.

Philadelphia has allowed 85 stolen bases this season, and the Phillies' offense has been less consistent lately, going 4-6 over its last 10 games. Simpson does not need extra-base power to matter here; getting on base and moving is enough to put pressure on a Phillies defense that has already shown it can be run on.

Rays vs. Phillies Odds

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