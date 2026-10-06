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How to watch Dodgers vs. Braves
Major League Baseball

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Braves: NLDS Game 3 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 6, 2026 10:22 a.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, October 6, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, GA, with the NLDS tied 1-1.

The Dodgers took Game 1 by a score of 5-3, and the Braves answered with a 3-2 win in Game 2, both at Dodger Stadium. Max Muncy has homered in both games and has 2 RBI in the series. Tarik Skubal won Game 1 and has 7 strikeouts.

Atlanta has Ozzie Albies at 2 home runs and 5 RBI this postseason. Chris Sale starts Game 3 for the Braves after 7.2 innings this postseason with 12 strikeouts and a 3.52 ERA. Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the ball for the Dodgers.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Braves

Players To Watch

Freddie Freeman homered in Game 2 and is 3 for 7 with a home run and a walk through the first two games of the series. His solo shot was one of two Dodger home runs in the 3-2 loss, after Los Angeles hit three in a 5-3 win in Game 1.

Game 3 sends him against Chris Sale, and Freeman has done his damage against the left-hander before. He is 5 for 16 with two home runs and four RBI in his career against Sale, with one strikeout in seven at-bats this series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes his first start of the series after Tarik Skubal and Blake Snell opened it for Los Angeles. He closed the regular season with seven scoreless innings and seven strikeouts against Cincinnati on September 15, then allowed two earned runs over six innings with four strikeouts at San Diego on September 23.

The Braves have struck out 19 times in the first two games of the series, nine in Game 1 and ten in Game 2.

A double and a triple in Game 2 gave Michael Harris II a 3-for-5 night, one day after he went hitless in four at-bats in the opener. He is 8 for 20 with four RBI and four runs in five postseason games, including a home run and three RBI in the Wild Card Series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the pitcher Harris faces in Game 3, and Harris is 2 for 6 against him in his career. Harris did not strike out in Game 2 after striking out once in Game 1.

Chris Sale shut out Los Angeles 1-0 on August 27, throwing nine innings of five-hit ball with 11 strikeouts. He then struck out nine over 6.1 innings in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series and three more over 1.1 scoreless innings in Game 3, giving him 12 strikeouts and a 3.52 ERA in 7.2 postseason innings.

The Dodgers have struck out 18 times through the first two games of this series, nine in each.

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds

Learn more about the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves NLDS Game 3 and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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