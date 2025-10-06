Major League Baseball
Phillies Without Harrison Bader for Game 2 vs. Dodgers
Phillies Without Harrison Bader for Game 2 vs. Dodgers

Updated Oct. 6, 2025 4:18 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Harrison Bader was not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NL Division Series because of a groin injury.

Bader was injured running the bases in the Phillies' Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Rob Thomson said imaging showed no major or tear or strain in Bader's groin and there was a possibility he could pinch hit Monday night.

"He’s going to test it out, but the only thing that is hindering Bader right now is just being able to run 100%. We think he can hit and run at 75, 80%. So it really affects his defense more than anything," Thomson said ahead of Game 2.

With Bader sidelined, the Phillies started Brandon Marsh in center field and right-handed hitters Otto Kemp in left field and Nick Castellanos in right against Dodgers lefty Blake Snell.

Bader hit .277 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs this season split between Minnesota and the Phillies. He secured the starting center field spot after he was acquired in a trade-deadline deal.

Also against the two-time Cy Young Award winner Snell, the Phillies started right-handed hitter Edmundo Sosa at second base instead of Bryson Stott. Sosa hit three home runs in a game last month against Miami.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

