New York Mets Mets' Griffin Canning out for season after surgery on Achilles Updated Jun. 27, 2025 6:08 p.m. ET

New York Mets pitcher Griffin Canning had successful surgery on Friday to repair a ruptured left Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season and possibly part of the 2026 season.

Canning was injured during Thursday night’s 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves in New York. Signed to a $4.25 million, one-year contract as a free agent in the offseason, the 29-year-old right-hander was 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA in 16 starts as he bolstered an injury-depleted rotation.

Mets teammates comfort Griffin Canning as his hands cover his face. (Photo by Kent J. Edwards/Getty Images)

Third baseman Mark Vientos was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Friday's series opener at Pittsburgh, left-handed reliever Colin Poche’s contract was selected from Triple-A Syracuse and right-hander Blake Tidwell was recalled from Triple-A.

Tidwell will take Canning’s place in the rotation.

Right-hander Austin Warren and infielder Jared Young were optioned to Triple-A.

Left-hander Richard Lovelady declined his outright assignment to Triple-A and became a free agent. Outfielder Jose Azocar accepted his assignment to Syracuse after clearing waivers.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

