Giants twins Taylor and Tyler Rogers having nearly identical MLB seasons
Giants twins Taylor and Tyler Rogers having nearly identical MLB seasons

Published Aug. 10, 2023 4:42 p.m. ET

Taylor Rogers and Tyler Rogers have a lot in common.

The veteran MLB relievers and current San Francisco Giants teammates are not only identical twin brothers, but they have been putting up nearly the same exact statistics this season as the Giants find themselves in the thick of the National League playoff race.

Taylor has a 2.52 ERA entering play Thursday, while Tyler is just two-hundredths of a point higher at 2.54. Taylor has 46 strikeouts compared to Tyler's 45, and the brothers' respective WHIPs are a mere one-thousandth of a point apart — Taylor at 1.093 and Tyler at 1.094. 

Taylor has bragging rights for now — ever so slightly. 

Both Rogers brothers are attempting to help the Giants, which currently hold the second NL wild-card spot and are six games behind the archrival Los Angeles Dodgers in the West, reach the postseason for the second time in three seasons.

