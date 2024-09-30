Major League Baseball
Giants tab Buster Posey as new president of baseball operations, replacing Farhan Zaidi
Giants tab Buster Posey as new president of baseball operations, replacing Farhan Zaidi

Published Sep. 30, 2024 1:45 p.m. ET

The San Francisco Giants have named former catcher Buster Posey their new President of Baseball Operations and fired Farhan Zaidi.

Chairman Greg Johnson made the announcement Monday after the Giants finished 80-82 in manager Bob Melvin's first season — with one more victory than a year earlier. San Francisco won the NL West in 2021 but hasn't made the playoffs since.

The 37-year-old Posey joined the club's ownership group in September 2022, less than a year after his retirement in November 2021.

"As we look ahead, I’m excited to share that Buster Posey will now take on a greater role as the new President of Baseball Operations," Johnson said in a statement. "We are looking for someone who can define, direct and lead this franchise’s baseball philosophy and we feel that Buster is the perfect fit. Buster has the demeanor, intelligence and drive to do this job, and we are confident that he and Bob Melvin will work together to bring back winning baseball to San Francisco."

Zaidi was hired away from the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in November 2018.

"We appreciate Farhan’s commitment to the organization and his passion for making an impact in our community during his six years with the Giants," Johnson said. "Ultimately, the results have not been what we had hoped, and while that responsibility is shared by all of us, we have decided that a change is necessary."

