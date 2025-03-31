Major League Baseball
Garrett Crochet agrees to unprecedented $170 million, 6-year deal with Red Sox
Major League Baseball

Garrett Crochet agrees to unprecedented $170 million, 6-year deal with Red Sox

Published Mar. 31, 2025 10:44 p.m. ET

Ace left-hander Garrett Crochet has agreed to a record-breaking $170 million, six-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. ESPN was the first to report on the agreement.

The contract kicks in next year, and Crochet can opt out after the 2030 season. It is the largest deal ever for a pitcher with four-plus years of major league service time.

The 25-year-old Crochet was acquired by Boston in a trade with the Chicago White Sox during the winter meetings in December.

He made his Red Sox debut on opening day, pitching five innings of two-run ball and departing with a no-decision in the team's 5-2 victory at Texas. He takes the mound again on Wednesday night at Baltimore.

Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts last year for a White Sox team that went 41-121. He was picked for the AL All-Star team in his first season as a starter.

Selected 11th overall by Chicago in the 2020 amateur draft, Crochet made his big league debut that September. He had a 2.82 ERA in 2021 while striking out 65 in 54 1/3 innings, then had Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022. He didn't return to the major leagues until May 18, 2023.

Crochet's sinker averaged 97.9 mph last season and his four-seam fastball 97.2. He also throws a cutter, sweeper and changeup.

RELATED: Ranking the 10 best starting pitchers in MLB for 2025

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
Major League Baseball
