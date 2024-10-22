Major League Baseball
Freddie Freeman expects to return to Dodgers' lineup in World Series opener vs. Yankees
Freddie Freeman expects to return to Dodgers' lineup in World Series opener vs. Yankees

Published Oct. 22, 2024 9:42 p.m. ET

Freddie Freeman is penciling himself into the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for their World Series opener against the New York Yankees.

"I don't think there's any question in anybody's mind that I will be in the lineup for Game 1," he said Tuesday during a Zoom news conference.

By Game 1 on Friday, Freeman will have had a week since running on his sprained right ankle in NL Championship Series Game 5 against the New York Mets.

Of course, the final lineup decision rests with manager Dave Roberts after discussions with the front office.

The All-Star first baseman missed Games 4 and 6 of the NLCS. Freeman was 3 for 18 against the Mets after hitting .286 in the NL Division Series against San Diego.

Freeman said he can hit and walk comfortably but his ankle flares up when he takes the first step to run. He's been receiving hours of treatment for the first sprained ankle of his long career.

"I want to get this thing as calmed down as I possibly can, to give my best self and be ready to go by Game 1," he said.

Freeman hurt his ankle on Sept. 26 against the Padres while trying to avoid a tag at first base by San Diego's Luis Arráez and missed the Dodgers' last three regular-season games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

