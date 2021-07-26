Major League Baseball
Brewers will get billboard put up in Chicago after winning Ultimate Fan Bracket Brewers will get billboard put up in Chicago after winning Ultimate Fan Bracket
Major League Baseball

Brewers will get billboard put up in Chicago after winning Ultimate Fan Bracket

20 mins ago

The Windy City is getting some new artwork. 

The Milwaukee Brewers won the FOX Sports Ultimate MLB Fan Bracket and were subsequently crowned baseball's best fan base back in March, which comes with a winning prize of a billboard put up in the Brewers’ honor …

… But it won’t be found anywhere in Wisconsin. 

That's right. The Brewers’ winning billboard will go up in enemy territory just in time for the Brewers–Chicago Cubs series beginning Aug. 9.

More than 50,000 votes were cast in the finals matchup between Milwaukee and the Tampa Bay Rays, who fell short with 46.9% of the vote compared to 53.1% for the Brewers. 

Milwaukee had previously edged out the Chicago White Sox in the semifinals (Final Four) by a margin of 0.4%. The Cubs didn’t even make it past the first round, and now they'll pay the price.

On Friday, The Big Lead referred to FOX Sports’ announcement as our "newest" effort in trolling fans "who don't bother to get out and vote," and they're not wrong. 

The Brewers-Cubs longstanding animosity – dubbed the ‘I-94 Rivalry’ because the two teams' ballparks are located only 83 miles from each other off Interstate 94 – is one of the most competitive in baseball. 

These two teams have been going at it since 1998 when the Brewers moved from the American League to the National League. Before then, the Brewers had a rivalry with Chicago's AL team, the White Sox. (Remember that 0.4%, voting margin?) 

The Cubs lead the all-time regular-season series against the Brewers, 197–194, but it appears Milwaukee is ready to throw down this season – right after its new billboard goes up. 

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
In It For The Long Haul
Major League Baseball

In It For The Long Haul

In It For The Long Haul
It's been four days since Jake Mintz embarked on a baseball bike trip from New York City to Chicago. Here's what he's seen so far.
5 hours ago
Living Large
Major League Baseball

Living Large

Living Large
The NL West-leading San Francisco Giants maintain the top spot in Ben V's latest rankings. Check out where your squad lands!
5 hours ago
Soto's New Groove
Major League Baseball

Soto's New Groove

Soto's New Groove
Juan Soto has found his home-run hitting stroke, and there's something special building in Detroit, Ben Verlander writes.
6 hours ago
Epic Meltdown For Yankees
Major League Baseball

Epic Meltdown For Yankees

Epic Meltdown For Yankees
The Yankees held a 4-0 lead and were no-hitting their rival Red Sox entering the 8th inning. That's when the wheels came off.
1 day ago
Win $1,000 on Red Sox vs. Yankees
Major League Baseball

Win $1,000 on Red Sox vs. Yankees

Win $1,000 on Red Sox vs. Yankees
The MLB Late Inning Challenge is your chance to win big on the Red Sox vs. Yankees, absolutely for free!
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes