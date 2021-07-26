Major League Baseball Brewers will get billboard put up in Chicago after winning Ultimate Fan Bracket 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Windy City is getting some new artwork.

The Milwaukee Brewers won the FOX Sports Ultimate MLB Fan Bracket and were subsequently crowned baseball's best fan base back in March , which comes with a winning prize of a billboard put up in the Brewers’ honor …

… But it won’t be found anywhere in Wisconsin.

That's right. The Brewers’ winning billboard will go up in enemy territory just in time for the Brewers–Chicago Cubs series beginning Aug. 9.

More than 50,000 votes were cast in the finals matchup between Milwaukee and the Tampa Bay Rays , who fell short with 46.9% of the vote compared to 53.1% for the Brewers.

Milwaukee had previously edged out the Chicago White Sox in the semifinals (Final Four) by a margin of 0.4%. The Cubs didn’t even make it past the first round, and now they'll pay the price.

On Friday, The Big Lead referred to FOX Sports’ announcement as our "newest" effort in trolling fans "who don't bother to get out and vote," and they're not wrong.

The Brewers-Cubs longstanding animosity – dubbed the ‘I-94 Rivalry’ because the two teams' ballparks are located only 83 miles from each other off Interstate 94 – is one of the most competitive in baseball.

These two teams have been going at it since 1998 when the Brewers moved from the American League to the National League. Before then, the Brewers had a rivalry with Chicago's AL team, the White Sox. (Remember that 0.4%, voting margin?)

The Cubs lead the all-time regular-season series against the Brewers, 197–194, but it appears Milwaukee is ready to throw down this season – right after its new billboard goes up.

