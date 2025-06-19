Fan Climbs Netting At Wrigley Field to Get Sal Frelick's Bat
From villain, to superhero.
A fan was removed by security before returning to cheers on Thursday after he climbed Wrigley Field's protective netting near first base to retrieve a bat that slipped through Sal Frelick's grasp and became lodged there.
The Milwaukee outfielder's bat got stuck about 10 feet up after a swinging strike in the top of the sixth.
A fan climbs up the Wrigley Field netting to retrieve a bat that left the hands of Sal Frelick of the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)
Giving it his best Spider-Man effort, the fan clambered up the screen and pulled the bat into the seating area before being removed by guards and having the bat confiscated. He returned minutes later to cheers from the crowd of 41,078, the Cubs largest this season.
After the game, the fan was given the bat back with a message from Frelick: "Nice climb!"
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
