Erik Swanson's son out of pediatric intensive care after being hit by car
Erik Swanson's son out of pediatric intensive care after being hit by car

Updated Feb. 29, 2024 2:34 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson’s son Toby has been discharged from the pediatric intensive care unit.

The 4-year-old boy was hit by a car Sunday in Clearwater and was airlifted in critical condition to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Swanson’s wife, Madison, shared the update on her son’s recovery in an Instagram story Wednesday night.

"We have been overwhelmed with a huge amount of love and support over the last few days," she wrote.

"The most important update is that Toby is out of the PICU and we are continuing to take it day by day."

Police and fire crews responded to a struck pedestrian call Sunday morning in Clearwater involving a young boy who sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, Clearwater Police said Tuesday in a news release.

"We are so grateful for the speedy first responders to the accident, to the pedestrians that helped as we waited the next step, and to the amazing staff at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital," Madison Swanson wrote on Instagram. "Someone has truly been watching over my little man."

The child was struck by a 2024 Ford Expedition being operated by a valet driver near the Opal Sands Resort, according to an updated release issued by public information officer Rob Shaw.

The driver remained on scene and was co-operating with the investigation, the release said. Details on the injuries were not released.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

