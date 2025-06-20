Major League Baseball
Dodgers Trade for Red Sox Pitcher, Roki Sasaki Transferred to 60-Day IL
Updated Jun. 20, 2025 4:18 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers are always shuffling the pitchers in their bullpen around, and now they've brought a reliever from another team into the mix as well. The Red Sox have traded Zach Penrod to Los Angeles for cash considerations, the Dodgers announced. Roki Sasaki was transferred to the 60-day IL as the corresponding move.

Penrod was designated for assignment to make room on Boston's 40-man roster after the Sox traded Rafael Devers to the Giants. With Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison coming to Boston, one more space was needed on the 40-man, and it was Penrod's. 

The left-handed Penrod brings a few things to the table for the Dodgers. He's done well in limited time in the majors, yes, but more importantly is that he still has three option years remaining – given the churn at the back of their bullpen, having another arm they can shuttle back-and-forth between the majors and Triple-A is significant. Consider that Emmet Sheehan, activated for his first start since 2023 earlier this week after recovering from Tommy John surgery, has already been optioned back to Triple-A in favor of a reliever, Jack Little. Little took Tony Gonsolin's 40-man roster spot when he was placed on the 60-day IL, and Sheehan's 26-man spot in the majors.

In addition to that flexibility, Penrod also throws a fastball that averages 95 mph, and while command of the pitch is sometimes in question, he does miss bats, and has struck out 47 batters at Triple-A across 33.2 innings.

As for Sasaki, he was placed on the 15-day IL in May with a shoulder impingement, and was then shut down without any information about when he'll be ready to begin working his way back to the mound. 

Los Angeles Dodgers
Boston Red Sox
Major League Baseball
