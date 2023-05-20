Major League Baseball
Dodgers place LHP Julio Urías on IL with hamstring strain
Dodgers place LHP Julio Urías on IL with hamstring strain

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urías on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a strained left hamstring and recalled RHP Wander Suero from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Los Angeles made the move Saturday just a few hours after manager Dave Roberts said he expected Urías to make his next scheduled start Tuesday at Atlanta.

Urías was pulled from his start against St. Louis on Thursday night after allowing six runs on four home runs in the third inning.

He's 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts this season after going 17-7 last season with a National League-leading 2.31 ERA. He also led the NL with 20 wins in 2021.

Suero is 0-0 with a 5.79 ERA in three relief appearances for the Dodgers this season and has gone 3-0 with a 1.32 ERA in 11 appearances for Oklahoma City.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers
Julio Urías
