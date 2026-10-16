Dodgers Infielder Miguel Rojas Announces Retirement After NLCS Defeat

After his team was eliminated by the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night, Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas announced his intention to retire.

Rojas started the Dodgers' Game 4 loss and was seventh in the Dodgers lineup. He did not record an at-bat, though. The right-handed-hitting Rojas was in the lineup because Milwaukee started a lefty in Shane Drohan. By the time Rojas’ spot in the lineup came up, Drohan was out in place of right-hander Dustin May. With that, Max Muncy entered the game and pinch-hit for Rojas.

"This is it as a player," Rojas told reporters in the clubhouse after the game.

Miguel Rojas takes the field before Game 4 of the NLCS, which he said will be the last game of his career. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Rojas actually began his career with the Dodgers during the 2014 season before being traded to the Miami Marlins. He was traded along with second baseman Dee Gordon and starting pitcher Dan Haren in exchange for lefty pitcher Andrew Heaney, catchers Chris Hatcher and Austin Barnes, along with Rojas’ future teammate Enrique "Kike" Hernández.

Rojas spent eight years in Miami before returning to Los Angeles ahead of the 2023 season. After losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Division Series, Rojas was a key part of the Dodgers’ back-to-back World Series championships.

Rojas’ most famous moment was in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, when he tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth inning off Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman.

Rojas indicated that he will remain part of the Dodgers organization.

"From now on, I’m going to start thinking about what’s going to happen in my life as a baseball person," Rojas said. "I want to start my career on the other side of this business. I’m looking forward to do it here with the Los Angeles Dodgers."

Over his 13-year career, Rojas played 1,401 regular-season games and 26 more in the postseason. He hit 61 home runs with 1,048 career hits.

"I’m ready to move on and start the next chapter of my career," the 37-year-old said.