Major League Baseball
Dodgers announcer breaks wrist on Brewers' home-run slide Dodgers announcer breaks wrist on Brewers' home-run slide
Major League Baseball

Dodgers announcer breaks wrist on Brewers' home-run slide

57 mins ago

Things took a turn for the worse for Dodgers reporter David Vassegh when he slid down Bernie Brewer’s slide prior to Wednesday's Dodgers-Brewers game.

Vassegh instantly started yelling "Holy crap!" several times as he went down the slide. When he reached the end, Vassegh was still yelling the phrase — until he hit the wall. The yelling turned to pain, causing Vassegh to crawl to piece his body together.

Vassegh broke two bones in his right wrist and cracked six ribs from the impact against the wall. The injury sent him to urgent care, but didn't keep him out from working Wednesday's game, though. He made it back to American Family Field by the fifth inning. Once Vassegh returned, Dodgers announcers Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra played the video of the incident for the audience before laughing for several moments. 

The broadcast crew then sent the live shot down to Vassegh, who was reporting from the field. 

"Hi guys," Vassegh said, smiling while holding his arm up to show the cast around his right arm and wrist. 

The slide that caused the injury was actually Vassegh's second time down Bernie Brewer's slide on Wednesday. He went down without a problem the first time, but wanted to go a second time to get it on video. 

"That time, it went a lot faster," Vassegh said. "It was a lot slicker the second time. That’s where it got a little out of control at the end."

Once everyone knew Vassegh was OK, Dodgers players poked fun at him. 

"That one was for you," Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes told Vassegh in a postgame interview following Los Angeles's win. "I know you had a little accident today on the slide, so we all rallied for you."

Third baseman Justin Turner videotaped one angle of the incident and posted it on his Instagram. On Thursday, Turner made a chalk line of where Vassegh hit the wall.

"#HolyCrap #VasseghsChalet," Turner wrote in a tweet with an image of the chalk line. 


Bernie Brewer got in on the fun, too. Ahead of Thursday's Dodgers-Brewers game, the mascot gave Vassegh a sign that read "0 days since last incident" along with a "Slide Instruction Manual" that said, "It’s really not that hard."


Vassegh said he'll likely have to have surgery once he gets home. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Has Houston Astros' Alex Bregman returned to MVP form?
Major League Baseball

Has Houston Astros' Alex Bregman returned to MVP form?

6 mins ago
Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom must carry Mets after latest wave of injuries
Major League Baseball

Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom must carry Mets after latest wave of injuries

1 hour ago
What loss of Walker Buehler means for Dodgers’ rotation come October
Major League Baseball

What loss of Walker Buehler means for Dodgers’ rotation come October

2 hours ago
Baty homers first time up in majors, helping Mets beat Braves
Major League Baseball

Baty homers first time up in majors, helping Mets beat Braves

18 hours ago
MLB odds: Adley Rutschman making late Rookie of Year charge
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Adley Rutschman making late Rookie of Year charge

22 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes