Diamondbacks Star Ketel Marte's Home Burglarized During All-Star Break
Updated Jul. 17, 2025 2:58 p.m. ET

A home belonging to Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte was burglarized during the MLB All-Star break, according to police.

Scottsdale, Arizona, police confirmed that the department is investigating a "high-dollar residential burglary" that is believed to have happened on Tuesday night, which is when Marte was playing for the National League in its All-Star game win in Atlanta.

Numerous personal items and jewelry were stolen. No one was at home when the burglary occurred.

Police said the home is "reportedly" owned by Marte. Maricopa County Assessor's Office records show Marte owns a home on the block near the investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Marte hit a two-run double in the first inning of the NL's win, which was secured after a home run contest at the end of the game after the score was tied after nine innings.

The burglary is the latest in a series of thefts from the homes of high-profile athletes across the country this year. Players have been targeted because of high-end products believed to be in their homes and sometimes the thefts occur when they are away with their teams for road games.

The FBI has warned sports leagues about crime organizations targeting professional athletes. The NFL and NBA have issued security alerts to athletes.

A Seattle man was charged last month in connection with a string of burglaries at the homes of prominent active and retired professional athletes in the area.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

