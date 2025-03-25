Major League Baseball Diamondbacks left-hander Jordan Montgomery to have Tommy John surgery for second time Published Mar. 25, 2025 4:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Jordan Montgomery will have Tommy John surgery for the second time and will miss the 2025 season.

Montgomery told reporters Tuesday he will be undergoing the elbow procedure. Montgomery said he felt sore after his last Cactus League appearance and had imaging.

"We thought it was just kind of like a joint thing, (I) would get a shot in there to clean it up and I’d be good," Montgomery said. "It just wasn’t the case."

Montgomery had a 15.00 ERA over three innings in two spring training appearances, allowing five hits and three walks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old went 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA last season while making 21 starts and four relief appearances after signing as a free agent in a deal that cost the Diamondbacks $47.5 million over two seasons. He had a $25 million salary last year and exercised a $22.5 million player option — it would have been $25 million if he had made 23 or more starts.

Diamondbacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick took responsibility for Montgomery’s signing during a radio interview with Arizona Sports 98.7 FM after the season.

"Looking back, in hindsight, a horrible decision to invest that money in a guy who performed as poorly as he did," Kendrick said. "It’s our biggest mistake this season from a talent standpoint. And I’m the perpetrator of that."

Montgomery had Tommy John surgery with head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad while with the New York Yankees on June 7, 2018. He started a minor league rehabilitation assignment on Aug. 25, 2019, and returned to a big league mound that Sept. 15.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share