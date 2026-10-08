Major League Baseball
'Daa Yankees Lose!': Tampa Bay Rays Players Enjoying Sweep Over Rivals
Major League Baseball

'Daa Yankees Lose!': Tampa Bay Rays Players Enjoying Sweep Over Rivals

Updated Oct. 8, 2026 3:04 a.m. ET

The Tampa Bay Rays are making sure you know one thing: 'Daaaa Yankees lose!"

After sweeping their AL East rivals in the ALDS, Rays star slugger Junior Caminero didn't shy away from trolling the Bronx Bombers with the signature tagline of our very own MLB on FOX analyst, David "Big Papi" Ortiz. 

Ortiz – a three-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox – never lets the opportunity go by to poke some fun at his old rivals when they lose (or his studio mates, former Yankee greats Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez).

So it's no surprise that Papi's "Daa Yankees lose!" has caught on whenever the 27-time World Series champions are eliminated in the postseason, including within the Rays' clubhouse after Wednesday's 4-3 win.  

Seeking its first World Series title, Tampa Bay celebrated on the field of Yankee Stadium for the second time in two weeks after clinching the AL East on Sept 22. New York opened the season with MLB's third-highest payroll at $303 million while the Rays were 26th at $91 million while finishing as the top team in the AL.

The Yankees now have had their 17th straight season without a World Series crown. That equaled their longest drought since winning their first championship in 1923, a gap between titles in 1978 and '96.

Caminero and Co. will continue to revel in their sweep of the Yankees as they await the winner of the Guardians-White Sox series to see who they will face in the ALCS.

And in case anyone needs to be reminded …

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