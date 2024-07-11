Major League Baseball
Cubs place outfielder Cody Bellinger on injured list with broken finger
Cubs place outfielder Cody Bellinger on injured list with broken finger

Published Jul. 11, 2024 6:05 p.m. ET

The Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left middle finger fracture.

Bellinger was hit by a pitch thrown by Cionel Pérez in the seventh inning of Wednesday night's 4-0 victory over the Orioles. Bellinger initially stayed in the game but left shortly thereafter.

There's no telling how long the injury will keep him sidelined.

"He's basically going to be shut down through the All-Star break, and when we come back, we'll kind of start the range of motion rehab with the finger," manager Craig Counsell said Thursday. "We'll see where that takes us."

Bellinger is batting .269 with nine homers and 37 RBIs.

It's a tough blow for the Cubs, who came into Thursday's series finale in Baltimore having won five of six.

"We're losing the guy who hits third in the lineup, so that hurts," Counsell said. "You don't replace that, necessarily. We'll have to circle the wagons while he's out and do our best to continue what's been a pretty decent offensive stretch here."

Chicago recalled outfielder Alexander Canario from Triple-A Iowa to fill the spot on the roster. Canario has appeared in 13 games with the Cubs this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

