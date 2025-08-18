Major League Baseball Cubs To Give 'Frustrated' Kyle Tucker Days Off Amid Struggles Updated Aug. 18, 2025 8:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It hasn't been the best of times for Kyle Tucker, and now the Chicago Cubs will hope time away from the grind will help their star slugger.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Tucker will take some days off amid an extended slump, which culminated with fans at Wrigley Field booing the right fielder in Monday's Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers.

"The fans are frustrated, and Kyle is frustrated," Counsell said after the game. "When you make outs, it doesn't look good. He's trying. It's just not clicking. We're going to have to take a step back here, just give him some days off to reset him, hopefully."

Tucker came into Monday slashing .195/.333/.242 with one home run since the beginning of July and then went 0-for-4 in the first game of Monday's twin bill. With the 7-0 loss, the Brewers are now nine games ahead of the Cubs in the NL Central.

"He's frustrated, and we're not coming up with solutions for him, and he's not coming up with solutions," Counsell said. "Sometimes, you have to take some steps back to go forward again."

The 28-year-old made his fourth All-Star appearance but has been dealing with a finger injury since June.

