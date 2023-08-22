Major League Baseball Chicago White Sox fire executive vice president Ken Williams, general manager Rick Hahn Published Aug. 22, 2023 7:31 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Chicago White Sox fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday, cutting ties with their leadership on the baseball side amid another disappointing season.

Williams was in his 11th season in his position after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 seasons. Hahn had been the GM since October 2012.

The White Sox are finishing a miserable season. They had a 49-76 record heading into Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, and then went 81-81 last year.

In the release announcing the changes, the White Sox said they anticipate having a new leader of baseball operations in place by the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Chicago White Sox

share