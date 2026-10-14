MLB Moves Start Time Of Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Game 4
Good news: If you're really excited about the National League Championship Series, you can watch it an hour earlier on Thursday night!
MLB announced on Wednesday afternoon that Game 4 of the NLCS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium has been moved up from 9 p.m. ET on Thursday night to 8 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed on FS1, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
This news comes in the wake of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays being moved up from 6 p.m. ET on Thursday night to 1 p.m. ET ahead of projected inclement weather in Cleveland.
Regarding the NLCS, right-hander Tyler Glasnow is the Dodgers' projected Game 4 starting pitcher, while the Brewers are yet to project their respective starter.
The Brewers won Games 1 and 2 of the series in Milwaukee, getting a 2-1 victory in Game 1 and a 7-4 victory in Game 2 that saw them knock Dodgers star right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto out of the game in the bottom of the third inning.
Game 3 of the series is on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is sending left-hander Blake Snell to the hill, while Milwaukee will counter with fellow southpaw Robert Gasser.
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