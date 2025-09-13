Major League Baseball Brewers Become First Team To Clinch MLB Playoff Spot This Season Updated Sep. 13, 2025 7:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Milwaukee Brewers have become the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season.

According to MLB, the New York Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday sealed at least a National League wild card for the Brewers as they got ready to play Saturday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The NL Central-leading Brewers own the best record in the majors.

This marks the seventh time in the last eight seasons that the Brewers have qualified for the playoffs, though they haven’t won a postseason series since reaching Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in 2018. They had made a total of two postseason appearances from 1983-2017.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

