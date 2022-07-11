Major League Baseball Braves acquire 8-time All-Star Robinson Canó for $1 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for $1 in a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.

Canó, a 39-year-old, eight-time All-Star, hit a combined .149 with one homer and four RBIs in 74 at-bats for the Padres and New York Mets this season. He has batted .333 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 96 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso since the Padres released him and re-signed him to a minor-league deal last month.

The Braves are without second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks. Albies fractured his foot last month in an at-bat, and Atlanta has been relying on Orlando Arcia as his replacement. Arcia is hitting .252 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 123 at-bats this year. Manager Brian Snitker has said he’s been pleased with Arcia, especially his defense.

The Mets owe Canó nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He was earning a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum in his major league deal with San Diego. He sat out last season in serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Canó has been added to the Braves' roster and should be active against his former team the Mets, beginning tonight.

Reporting by Associated Press

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.