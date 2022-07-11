Braves acquire 8-time All-Star Robinson Canó for $1

Major League Baseball
The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for $1 in a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.

Canó, a 39-year-old, eight-time All-Star, hit a combined .149 with one homer and four RBIs in 74 at-bats for the Padres and New York Mets this season. He has batted .333 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 96 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso since the Padres released him and re-signed him to a minor-league deal last month.

The Braves are without second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks. Albies fractured his foot last month in an at-bat, and Atlanta has been relying on Orlando Arcia as his replacement. Arcia is hitting .252 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 123 at-bats this year. Manager Brian Snitker has said he’s been pleased with Arcia, especially his defense.

The Mets owe Canó nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He was earning a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum in his major league deal with San Diego. He sat out last season in serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Canó has been added to the Braves' roster and should be active against his former team the Mets, beginning tonight.

Reporting by Associated Press

