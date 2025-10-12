Blue Jays Going to the World Series? MLB on FOX Crew Make ALCS Predictions

Are the Toronto Blue Jays a lock to make their first World Series appearance since 1993? That’s what the MLB on FOX crew believes.

Well, all but one of them.

On Sunday’s "MLB on FOX Pregame" show, the A-Rod, Papi, Jeter and Dontrelle made their ALCS pick, and you can probably guess which one them picked the Mariners:

Dontrelle Willis: Toronto Blue Jays

"Toronto, 4-2 in Game 1, and they’re going to win the series only because [Jeter] talked me out of Seattle!"

Derek Jeter: Toronto Blue Jays

"I got the Toronto Blue Jays continuing to wear down Seattle’s pitching staff, in five games."

Alex Rodriguez: Seattle Mariners

"I can’t go with my head, I’m going with my heart. I’m going with Mariners in a Game 7."



David Ortiz: Toronto Blue Jays

"Numbers don’t lie. As much as I love Julio and the Mariners, these Blue Jays … they ain’t playing. I gotta go Blue Jays in six games."

There you go. A-Rod goes with the team where he called home for his first six seasons in the majors and broke out as a star. But the rest of the crew thinks the Jays are due here. Regardless of which team makes it out of this series, it will be a long time coming for their fans. The Blue Jays haven't been back to the Fall Classic since 1993, while the Mariners are still aiming for their first World Series appearance ever.