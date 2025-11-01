Benches Clear in World Series Game 7 After Giménez Is Hit by Pitch
The level of competition is high in Game 7 of the World Series, and so are tensions — clearly.
Benches cleared in the fourth inning of Saturday's Game 7 after Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski's errant pitch hit Blue Jays shortstop Andrés Giménez on the wrist.
Wrobleski and Giménez exchanged words in the heat of the moment, and their teammates came rushing to the scene shortly after. However, the skirmish was short-lived, as the umpire broke it up in quick succession and Giménez walked to first base.
BENCHES CLEAR IN GAME 7 🚨 Blue Jays Storm Field after Andrés Giménez Hit By Pitch
The Blue Jays got their payback the very next at-bat with George Springer sending one right up the middle for a single.
Wrobleski was taken out of the game for Tyler Glasnow, but the inning ended without the Blue Jays building on their 3-1 lead.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 World Series Odds: Dodgers Favored in Game 7
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Game 6: Starters, Lineups, How to Watch
4 Takeaways From the Blue Jays' World Series Game 5 Win Over the Dodgers
-
Dodgers' Offense Searching for Answers After a Rookie Put Them on the Ropes
Trey Yesavage Goes Savage: 12 Stats as Blue Jays Rookie Makes World Series History
How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times
-
Clayton Kershaw Bids Farewell to Dodger Stadium After Game 5 of the World Series
Blue Jays Game 5 Star Trey Yesavage Achieved Incredibly Rare World Series Feat
2025 World Series MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani Leads 3-Horse Race
-
2025 World Series Odds: Dodgers Favored in Game 7
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Game 6: Starters, Lineups, How to Watch
4 Takeaways From the Blue Jays' World Series Game 5 Win Over the Dodgers
-
Dodgers' Offense Searching for Answers After a Rookie Put Them on the Ropes
Trey Yesavage Goes Savage: 12 Stats as Blue Jays Rookie Makes World Series History
How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times
-
Clayton Kershaw Bids Farewell to Dodger Stadium After Game 5 of the World Series
Blue Jays Game 5 Star Trey Yesavage Achieved Incredibly Rare World Series Feat
2025 World Series MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani Leads 3-Horse Race