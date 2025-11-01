Major League Baseball
Benches Clear in World Series Game 7 After Giménez Is Hit by Pitch
Benches Clear in World Series Game 7 After Giménez Is Hit by Pitch

Updated Nov. 1, 2025 9:42 p.m. ET

The level of competition is high in Game 7 of the World Series, and so are tensions — clearly.

Benches cleared in the fourth inning of Saturday's Game 7 after Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski's errant pitch hit Blue Jays shortstop Andrés Giménez on the wrist.

Wrobleski and Giménez exchanged words in the heat of the moment, and their teammates came rushing to the scene shortly after. However, the skirmish was short-lived, as the umpire broke it up in quick succession and Giménez walked to first base.

BENCHES CLEAR IN GAME 7 🚨 Blue Jays Storm Field after Andrés Giménez Hit By Pitch

The Blue Jays got their payback the very next at-bat with George Springer sending one right up the middle for a single.

Wrobleski was taken out of the game for Tyler Glasnow, but the inning ended without the Blue Jays building on their 3-1 lead.

