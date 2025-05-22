Major League Baseball
RHP Ronel Blanco placed on injured list in another blow to Astros' rotation
Major League Baseball

RHP Ronel Blanco placed on injured list in another blow to Astros' rotation

Published May. 22, 2025 7:39 p.m. ET

The Houston Astros placed right-hander Ronel Blanco on the 15-day injured list Thursday with inflammation in his right elbow. The move, which is retroactive to Tuesday, comes as the starter seeks a second opinion on his injury.

"He wants to go and get a second opinion," manager Joe Espada said. "So, once he gets that second opinion and we have more clarity on the injury, we’ll report something back."

Espada added that Blanco is scheduled to get the second opinion sometime next week.

Blanco joins a long list of starting pitchers on the injured list for the Astros. Right-hander Hayden Wesneski, who has been out since early May, is set to have season-ending Tommy John surgery and right-hander Spencer Arrighetti has been out since April after breaking his right thumb in a batting practice mishap. They’re also without right-handers Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier who are both still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old Blanco is 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA in nine starts this season.

Houston recalled left-hander Colton Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land to take his spot on the roster.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night in Baseball: Dodgers (nearly) waste another Yoshinobu Yamamoto gem

Last Night in Baseball: Dodgers (nearly) waste another Yoshinobu Yamamoto gem

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Indy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes