Major League Baseball
Angels slugger Mike Trout mashes first home run since returning from injury
Angels slugger Mike Trout mashes first home run since returning from injury

Updated Jun. 2, 2025 8:10 p.m. ET

Mike Trout is back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Angels and seeing him do what he does best — hitting home runs — is a welcome sight for the team’s fans. 

Trout hit his first homer since returning to the lineup after a 10-day injury list stint due to his left knee. The three-time MVP launched a three-run shot against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the Angels’ series at Fenway Park, his first since April 25.

It's Trout’s ninth dinger on the season, and it comes with the Angels after having dropped two of three over the weekend against the Cleveland Guardians. But the positive development was seeing Trout back in the lineup for both the Friday and Saturday games in Cleveland before sitting out the Sunday finale. 

Prior to going on the IL on April 30, Trout had been hitting a career-low .179. Since his return, he’s had six hits in the four games he’s played — including Monday’s 454-ft homer. 

The Angels are bringing their star hitter back slowly. Trout has yet to play in right field since coming back from the IL and is expected to be the designated hitter for the time being. Once the team returns to Anaheim, manager Ron Washington will assess when the 11-time All-Star go back to playing defense. 

The Angels were able to keep pace with Trout sidelined, which included an eight-game winning streak composed of series sweeps of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Athletics. But they've stumbled since then by dropping seven of eight.

