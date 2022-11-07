Major League Baseball
Angels don't plan to trade Shohei Ohtani this offseason, report says
Major League Baseball

Angels don't plan to trade Shohei Ohtani this offseason, report says

20 mins ago

Shohei Ohtani will remain in Los Angeles, at least for now. 

Angeles general manager Perry Minasian said Monday that the phenom and 2021 AL MVP won't be traded this offseason, The Athletic reported. 

Ohtani, 28, is entering his final season under Angels control after he agreed to a one-year, $30 million contract extension in October to avoid arbitration ahead of the 2023 season. 

Ohtani is widely expected to receive one of the biggest contracts in MLB history when he signs his new deal. After joining the Angels in 2018 from Japan, Ohtani has had what some consider to be the greatest seasons in MLB history in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he hit .257 with 46 home runs and 100 RBIs to go along with a 9-2 pitching record in 23 starts with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts en route to winning AL MVP.

This past season, Ohtani hit .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs to go along with the 15-9 record he had in 28 starts with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts.

Searching For Shohei: Shohei Ohtani's impact around the globe and Flippin' Bats popularity in Japan

Searching For Shohei: Shohei Ohtani's impact around the globe and Flippin' Bats popularity in Japan
Ben Verlander did a meetup at the Tokyo Dome and was blown away by the amount of people that showed up simply because of their love for Shohei Ohtani and Flippin' Bats

Despite Ohtani's terrific play, the Angels haven't made the postseason in his five seasons with the team and have finished with a losing record each season. 

Ohtani's remarks in October about the Angels' continued losing led many to believe that he might leave Los Angeles no matter what as a free agent. 

"I have to say that August and September in particular felt longer to me than last year," Ohtani said, according to the Associated Press. "We were not able to play as many good games as we would like, including 14 consecutive losses. So I have a rather negative impression of this season."

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Astros, fans celebrate World Series win with parade
Major League Baseball

Astros, fans celebrate World Series win with parade

1 hour ago
Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens headline Hall of Fame committee ballot
Major League Baseball

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens headline Hall of Fame committee ballot

2 hours ago
All-Star closer Edwin Díaz signs five-year, $102M extension with Mets
Major League Baseball

All-Star closer Edwin Díaz signs five-year, $102M extension with Mets

1 day ago
MLB odds: 2023 World Series futures lines for every team
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: 2023 World Series futures lines for every team

1 day ago
Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends
Major League Baseball

Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes