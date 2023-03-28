Major League Baseball
Andrés Giménez, Guardians reportedly agree to $106.5 million extension

Updated Mar. 28, 2023 3:56 p.m. ET

The Cleveland Guardians locked up one of their linchpin position players on Tuesday, with ESPN reporting that they agreed to a seven-year, $106.5 million contract extension with second baseman Andrés Giménez.

The contract reportedly begins in 2024 and includes a team option for the 2031 MLB season.

Giménez started at second for the American League in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. He totaled 17 home runs, 69 RBIs and 20 stolen bases while posting a .297/.371/.466 batting line in the regular season. Baseball-Reference credited him with 7.4 Wins Above Replacement, which ranked sixth in MLB.

Cleveland acquired Giménez and shortstop Amed Rosario as part of its return from the New York Mets for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in 2021.

The Guardians won the AL Central last season with a 92-70 record. They later lost in five games to the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

