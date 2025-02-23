Major League Baseball Alex Rodriguez delivers in the clutch again, hitting $10K half-court shot for fan Published Feb. 23, 2025 9:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Alex Rodriguez is a man of many talents. It turns out shooting hoops is one of them, and a lucky college student was able to profit from it.

The longtime MLB star sunk a half-court shot at halftime of Bucknell's 84-53 win over Army on Sunday. Rodriguez's shot went off the backboard and in, which won a Bucknell student a $10,000 prize as a result.

Rodriguez's shot seemed to be a part of an all-around shooting challenge that included Bucknell alums Marc Lore and Jordy Leiser. Lore and Rodriguez are set to become the majority owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx. The final shot was Rodriguez's half-court make.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Rodriguez's shot went in, the crowd at Sojka Pavilion went wild. Rodriguez ran over to the fan who won the $10,000 prize and picked him up in celebration. That fan was a Bucknell student from Philadelphia named Owen, who Rodriguez jokingly said had converted from being a Philadelphia Phillies fan to a New York Yankees fan. Owen plans to use the money to help pay for his college tuition.

"That's a beautiful thing," Rodriguez said in a social media video provided by the school. "Parents, you're welcome. You should be Yankees fans, too. Owen's a good boy. We won together today."

Rodriguez was at Bucknell's campus in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, as part of a forum to speak about Jump Platforms, a company he founded alongside Lore and Leiser.

Rodriguez is an employee of FOX Sports.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share