Major League Baseball
Alex Rodriguez delivers in the clutch again, hitting $10K half-court shot for fan
Major League Baseball

Alex Rodriguez delivers in the clutch again, hitting $10K half-court shot for fan

Published Feb. 23, 2025 9:04 p.m. ET

Alex Rodriguez is a man of many talents. It turns out shooting hoops is one of them, and a lucky college student was able to profit from it.

The longtime MLB star sunk a half-court shot at halftime of Bucknell's 84-53 win over Army on Sunday. Rodriguez's shot went off the backboard and in, which won a Bucknell student a $10,000 prize as a result.

Rodriguez's shot seemed to be a part of an all-around shooting challenge that included Bucknell alums Marc Lore and Jordy Leiser. Lore and Rodriguez are set to become the majority owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx. The final shot was Rodriguez's half-court make.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Rodriguez's shot went in, the crowd at Sojka Pavilion went wild. Rodriguez ran over to the fan who won the $10,000 prize and picked him up in celebration. That fan was a Bucknell student from Philadelphia named Owen, who Rodriguez jokingly said had converted from being a Philadelphia Phillies fan to a New York Yankees fan. Owen plans to use the money to help pay for his college tuition.

"That's a beautiful thing," Rodriguez said in a social media video provided by the school. "Parents, you're welcome. You should be Yankees fans, too. Owen's a good boy. We won together today."

Rodriguez was at Bucknell's campus in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, as part of a forum to speak about Jump Platforms, a company he founded alongside Lore and Leiser.

Rodriguez is an employee of FOX Sports.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Juan Soto blasts home run in first at-bat with Mets during spring training

Juan Soto blasts home run in first at-bat with Mets during spring training

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes