Aaron Judge's pursuit of home run No. 61 gets rained out
Aaron Judge's MLB historic home-run chase ran into stormy weather on Sunday night, meaning he fell short again of tying Roger Maris' American League home run record of 61. Heavy rain forced officials to end the last game of a four-game series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox after six innings of play.
The Yankees held a 2-0 lead when the game was called, so they technically swept the series. But after coming up homer-less in the series, Judge still sits at 60 homers on the season.
Righthander Brayan Bello took the mound for Boston, giving up a hit and a walk to Judge in three plate appearances.
First at-bat (Top of the 1st inning)
Judge lined a double down the right-field line to lead off the game. He advanced to third base on a groundout but was left on base.
Second at-bat (Bottom of the 3rd)
With a runner on first, Judge drew a walk with one out. The Yankees failed to score and the game remained scoreless through three innings.
Third at-bat (Bottom of the 5th)
Judge smacked a high-fly ball … to centerfield for the second out of the inning.
Looking for more Aaron Judge content? We've got you covered below!
Going from 0-60
Want to see all 60 of Judge's home runs so far this season? Say no more.
A-Rod: "Judge's legend has only grown"
Former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez discusses Judge's historic season and why it's even more impressive considering he's doing it as a member of the Bronx Bombers, a franchise on which the bright lights rarely dim.
Maris family: "It's obviously mixed emotions"
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal spoke to Roger Maris Jr. and the Maris family about Judge approaching and potentially passing his father's home run record.
Time to savor Judge's brilliance
FOX Sports' Martin Rogers says that Judge's pursuit of history is not only a chance for fans to revel in his magnificent ability, but to also remember the titans of yesteryear, such as Babe Ruth and Roger Maris.
Despite Judge's statistical brilliance — he's on his way to winning the AL Triple Crown — there is a superstar in Los Angeles that is putting up numbers never seen before for a second consecutive season, on the mound and at the plate.
Crazy thing to think, isn't it?
Judge is a free agent after this season, and given his dominance this year, his price tag will be … steep.
Is it possible he could make his way out of The Big Apple?