Will Aaron Judge Be Available For Yankees' ALDS Series vs. Rays?

The New York Yankees surged its way to the American League Division Series after its two-game sweep over the Boston Red Sox. And yet, the Yankees' dominant series win came without star Aaron Judge.

Judge has been out with a calf strain injury since Sept. 19, when the Yankees originally moved him to the 10-day injured list. Especially as the Yankees creep towards its next postseason series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Judge's timeline and likeliness of making the 26-man roster this weekend is still unknown.

The Yankees have until Saturday morning to submit their final rosters ahead of Game 1 at 6:30 p.m. in St. Petersburg, Florida. If Judge were to be added to the roster, it would be his first roster appearance this postseason run for New York.

Manager Aaron Boone provided clarity on Judge ahead of submitting the roster, and gave a status update on Judge’s health.

"The trainers will obviously play a big part in this. As the day unfolds, we'll see where we're at and what it potentially looks like for the series," Boone said.

Although Judge has been a part of live batting practice, Boone is still weighing in how, and when, Judge can be utilized against the Rays.

"It's just as far as him and the field, potentially," Boone said. "But we're looking at the days and so it's more, 'Is he going to be available at some point in this series, potentially, as a player?' That's what we're kind of weighing and then seeing where he's at now these last few days having taken live [batting practice]."

The Yankees' postseason run continues tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. in a three-game divisional series against the Rays.