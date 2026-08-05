Major League Baseball
Yankees Star Aaron Judge Takes First Step Toward Return, Cleared For Light Workouts
Major League Baseball

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Takes First Step Toward Return, Cleared For Light Workouts

Updated Aug. 5, 2026 6:41 p.m. ET

Aaron Judge has been cleared to begin light workout activity, and the New York Yankees captain said he will return this season from the rib injury that's sidelined him since May 31.

The three-time AL MVP was on the field at Yankee Stadium in baseball gear Wednesday afternoon, stretching, jogging and doing shuffle slides with a resistance band. He was given the green light to take a step forward in his recovery progression after undergoing his latest scan Tuesday.

Still, it will be a while before Judge is back in the lineup. He must first advance to taking swings, and neither he nor Yankees manager Aaron Boone offered a target date for the slugger's return.

Judge is on the 60-day injured list with a stress fracture of his right rib. He is hitting .248 with 17 homers and 38 RBIs but had just one homer in his last 18 games before going on the IL.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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